Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $301.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $301.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

Shares of HD opened at $285.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.69. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

