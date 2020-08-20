Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Home Depot (NYSE:HD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $270.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $285.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

