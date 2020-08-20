Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.83.

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $73.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $78.93.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $513,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $118,994.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,237. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

