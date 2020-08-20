Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Houlihan Lokey worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $601,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.