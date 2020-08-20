Humana Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Humana has increased its dividend payment by 152.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

HUM stock opened at $417.17 on Thursday. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $425.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.29.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.05 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.50.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

