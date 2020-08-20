IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $148.00

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IBM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.13.

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $124.92 on Monday. IBM has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In other IBM news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of IBM by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 27,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of IBM by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, SWS Partners raised its position in shares of IBM by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 9,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.