IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IDYA. ValuEngine raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.42, a current ratio of 23.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.42). Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 7,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $108,198.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $59,043.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 98,264 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $1,414,018.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 238,523 shares of company stock worth $3,411,121 and sold 13,273 shares worth $190,783. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,226,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,940 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,915,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 811,649 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.