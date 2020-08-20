Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,100 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

