INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INVVY opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.29. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12.

INDIVIOR PLC/S Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

