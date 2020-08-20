Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Infosys is benefiting from large deal wins and fast growing digital services. The company’s sustained focus on Agile Digital and AI-driven Core services is a tailwind. Strong demand for its services in cloud, IoT, cyber security, data and analytics is a key driver. Higher investments by clients in digital transformation, AI and automation are an upside. However, Infosys is suffering from an unfavorable political climate in the United States and the increasing anti-outsourcing sentiment in certain countries. Higher subcontractor costs, and the company’s compensation revision with a higher variable pay and incentives are weighing on margins. Further, Infosys’ business is highly prone to the currency volatility between the India rupee and the US dollar. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

NYSE:INFY opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA lifted its stake in Infosys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 443,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,699,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,005,000 after buying an additional 214,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Infosys by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

