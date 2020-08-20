Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingersoll Rand’s talented workforce, solid product portfolio, innovation capabilities and focus on increasing its aftermarket businesses might be beneficial in the quarters ahead. Also, its cost-reduction efforts will likely help ward-off financial pressure caused by the pandemic. In second-quarter 2020, the company’s earnings of 31 cents per share declined from the year-ago number of 44 cents due to weak sales performance and margin contraction. Being wary of the pandemic woes, the company refrained from providing projections for 2020. But it mentioned that recovery in markets will be slow in the third quarter and leverage will increase in the near term. In addition to these, forex woes might continue to be a spoilsport for the top line. In the past three months, the company's shares have outperformed the industry.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a peer perform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.06.

IR stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.25 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,960.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,972,153 shares of company stock worth $767,959,867. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,752,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,371 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,439 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

