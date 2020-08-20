Insider Buying: Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) CEO Purchases 3,057 Shares of Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $256.49 per share, for a total transaction of $784,089.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biglari alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Sardar Biglari purchased 13,825 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.17 per share, with a total value of $1,315,725.25.

Shares of BH stock opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.19. Biglari Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $124.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Biglari from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Biglari by 243.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 491.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.