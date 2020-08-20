Insider Buying: Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) CEO Buys $2,682,240.00 in Stock

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 176,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,682,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $27.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.63 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RRR. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Nomura cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

