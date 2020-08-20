Insider Buying: Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Matthew Oristano purchased 1,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Spok Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Spok in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Spok by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 4.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Spok by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Spok by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 637,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

