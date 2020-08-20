Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) EVP Sells $2,316,800.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $2,316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WMS opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $1,204,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 325.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

