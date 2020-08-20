Insider Selling: Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $5,162,700.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $4,260,600.00.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $113.73 on Thursday. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,636,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,757,000 after acquiring an additional 355,514 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,272,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,387,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,357,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

