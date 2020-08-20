Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells $514,950.00 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $514,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 785,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,934,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,549 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $108,522.94.

On Thursday, August 13th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 600 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $42,006.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $342,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 3,072 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $201,031.68.

NYSE AGM opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $738.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $88.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $59.62 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2,430.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

