Insider Selling: New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Director Sells $656,676.00 in Stock

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 14,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $656,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 373,067 shares in the company, valued at $16,564,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYT opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.94. New York Times Co has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.25 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. New York Times’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on NYT shares. Cfra raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in New York Times by 1,147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New York Times by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,596,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in New York Times by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in New York Times by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 74,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

