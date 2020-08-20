Insider Selling: Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) SVP Sells 5,554 Shares of Stock

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total transaction of $1,091,249.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $199.22 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $208.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KWR. ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

