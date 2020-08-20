Insider Selling: Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Sells 440 Shares of Stock

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $985,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Saia stock opened at $131.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Saia Inc has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $136.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Saia by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 5.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 58.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Saia by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

