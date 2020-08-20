Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Get Intevac alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IVAC. ValuEngine downgraded Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Intevac in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Intevac stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.88. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,554 shares in the company, valued at $646,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 36.0% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Intevac by 4.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 86.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intevac by 95.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intevac (IVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.