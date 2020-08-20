Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $142.40

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.40 and last traded at $142.39, with a volume of 162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day moving average of $122.75.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.