Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) CEO Dallas B. Tanner Sells 80,000 Shares

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,944.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

INVH opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $14,778,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 41.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 938,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 33,605 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 455,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.7% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

