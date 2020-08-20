Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Insider Ari Bousbib Sells 69,120 Shares

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $11,173,939.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,581,917.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ari Bousbib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of Iqvia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00.

NYSE IQV opened at $160.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.59. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,551,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,088,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Iqvia by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,219,000 after acquiring an additional 969,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Iqvia by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,917,680,000 after acquiring an additional 832,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Iqvia by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,951,000 after acquiring an additional 722,345 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.11.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

