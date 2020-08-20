Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

