IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

ISEE has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.04. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

