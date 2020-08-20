J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “J2 Global’s second-quarter 2020 results benefited from robust performance by Digital Media segment. The company’s advertising business has low exposure to local, travel, food, and automotive, industry verticals most affected by the coronavirus. This, along with healthy display business (almost 40% healthcare), drove top-line growth. However, the company witnessed sluggishness in larger cloud-fax deployments. Moreover, lower corporate fax-page volumes from healthcare customers due to deferment of elective surgeries impeded growth. Nevertheless, J2 Global reinstalled 2020 guidance. It now expects more of a tilted U-shaped recovery against a V-shaped recovery. Moreover, divestment of Australia and New Zealand voice assets is expected to reduce second-half 2020 revenues and EBITDA. The stock has underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $70.37 on Monday. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J2 Global will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

