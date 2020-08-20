Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.70-3.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $197.67 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

