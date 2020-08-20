Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.70-3.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.70-3.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $197.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

