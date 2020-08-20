Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

JAMF opened at $39.70 on Monday. Jamf has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Jamf

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

