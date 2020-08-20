Jason Blessing Sells 25,640 Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing sold 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,728,592.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Blessing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Jason Blessing sold 10,611 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $419,771.16.

Model N stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65. Model N Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 44.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Model N by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Model N by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

