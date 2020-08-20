JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $85.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.