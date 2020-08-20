JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of JD stock opened at $70.32 on Monday. JD.Com has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907,425 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,580 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $174,150,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,879,000 after buying an additional 4,247,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $140,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

