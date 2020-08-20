Jefferies Financial Group Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $570.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $415.00 to $570.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.87.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $490.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.58. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $499.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.