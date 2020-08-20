Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Camping World by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Camping World by 109.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Camping World by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Camping World by 45.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camping World news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $17,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $499,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,516,687.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,416. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. Camping World Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 4.15.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

