Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1,202.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

AEL stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.76. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

