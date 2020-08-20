Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 8,797 Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,797 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Emcor Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $75.35 on Thursday. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.