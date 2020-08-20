Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $762,000 Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 981.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

NYSE ATGE opened at $35.97 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $259.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.