Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,046 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $6,745,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 80,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $5,503,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $100,914.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 297,730 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,033 shares of company stock worth $4,630,390. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.45. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $69.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

