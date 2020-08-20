Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.75-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $81-82.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.54 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average of $144.12. The company has a market capitalization of $395.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

