Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $150.09 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

