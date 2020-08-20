Johnson Rice Lowers Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) to Hold

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) was downgraded by research analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $7.46 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Johnson Rice’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Montage Resources from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Montage Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Montage Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

Shares of MR opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $198.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. Montage Resources has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). Montage Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Montage Resources will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Montage Resources by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 168,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 108,472 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 129,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

