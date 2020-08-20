JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $52.00

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on G. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Genpact from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Genpact alerts:

G stock opened at $41.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. Genpact has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.03 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $188,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,327.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Genpact by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 74.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 22.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.