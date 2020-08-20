JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $256.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $256.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.96.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $234.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.82. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $236.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,929.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Accenture by 111.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in shares of Accenture by 307.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 70.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,864,000 after acquiring an additional 718,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.