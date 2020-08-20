JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $132.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

NYSE:WMT opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $384.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.27. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $137.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $31,743,250. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,050,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

