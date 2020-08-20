K12 (NYSE:LRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

K12 (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12. Its mission is to maximize a child’s potential by providing access to an engaging and effective education, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic background. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. K12 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NYSE LRN opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. K12 has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that K12 will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other K12 news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,381 in the last quarter. 5.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of K12 by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of K12 by 1,638.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of K12 in the first quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of K12 by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of K12 by 417.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

