KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KZMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.34.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

