Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $844,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 840,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,261 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $395.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

