Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of KW stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 26.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,843,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,020,000 after purchasing an additional 929,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,154 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,380,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,182 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,247,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,006,000 after purchasing an additional 224,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,110,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

