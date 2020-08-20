Kenneth M. Woolley Sells 97,163 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 97,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $10,132,157.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 409,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,700,782.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EXR opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.65. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,220 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,201,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,663,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,727,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,999,000 after buying an additional 528,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.